Voters split 50/50 on Scottish independence, new poll suggests

The survey carried out by Ipsos Scotland has revealed backing for a ‘Yes’ vote is now at 50 per cent, in a sign any outcome from a second independence referendum held in the near future could sit on a knife’s edge.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is seeking to hold a fresh referendum by the end of 2023, with the Scottish Government setting aside £20 million for that purpose in its spending review allocations set out on Tuesday.

Ipsos Scotland surveyed 1,000 adults aged 16 and over across Scotland between May 23-29 to complete the poll.

An independence referendum march. Picture: John Devlin

The survey indicates approval ratings for Boris Johnson have plummeted to a new low in Scotland, with 83 per cent saying they were “dissatisfied2 with the Prime Minister’s performance.

A total of 53 per cent of respondents said they were “satisfied” with Nicola Sturgeon’s performance – down 4 per cent on a corresponding poll from November last year – with 41 per cent “dissatisfied” and 6 per cent saying they did not know.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s popularity levels are holding firm, the poll suggests, with 46 per cent of respondents saying they were “satisfied” with his performance – up one point from November 2021.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is expected to be encouraged by the poll results. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Just 24 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the performance of Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross – the exact same result as the previous poll.

Results also showed that if a general election were to be held now, Labour would likely regain second place from the Conservatives, with an estimated vote share from Scottish voters of 23 per cent.

The result would be well behind a dominant SNP (on 44 per cent), but ahead of the Conservatives, on 19 per cent – down from 25 per cent.

The proportion of voters who said Scottish independence/devolution was one of the most important issues facing Scotland today in the latest poll has fallen by ten points since November last year, to 17 per cent.

Inflation and the rising cost of living was cited as the greatest concern, with 30 per cent of respondents saying it was an important issue facing Scotland.

Rachel Ormston, research director at Ipsos Scotland, said: "People in Scotland are much more optimistic about their future standard of living if Keir Starmer’s Labour Party win the next general election than if Boris Johnson’s Conservatives stay in power – 64 per cent think they would be worse off if Johnson’s Conservatives win, compared with just 30 per cent who think they would be worse off with Starmer’s Labour.”