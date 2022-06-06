Vote of no confidence: Douglas Ross will vote against Boris Johnson as he says he 'cannot in good faith support' Prime Minister

The Scottish Conservative leader said he “cannot in good faith” support the Prime Minister following the breach of Covid rules.

Confirmation of his vote comes after several U-turns, with his last position having been Mr Johnson should stay in place until after the war in Ukraine was over.

In a statement, he said: “While war in Europe continues and the UK Government is providing such strong support to President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, the timing of this vote is far from ideal.

“However, while I’ve not sought to bring this vote about at this time, it is now going ahead tonight, and I’ve had to consider how to vote on behalf of my constituents and the country.

“I do so knowing there are vocal opinions on both sides of this argument, an argument that has dominated much of the political discussion for many months.

“The Prime Minister can be proud of many of the successes his Government have led on, particularly the Covid vaccine and the furlough scheme.

Boris Johnson with Douglas Ross during the 2019 general election campaign.

“However, I have heard loud and clear the anger at the breaking of Covid rules that we all did our best to follow, and even more so at the statements to Parliament from the Prime Minister on this topic.

“Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson. My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence.”

His statement comes as Boris Johnson fights for his political life ahead of the motion this evening.

MPs will file through the committee room between 6pm and 8pm to vote, with the ballots then counted by the officers of the 1922 Committee.

The Prime Minister will be informed of the result shortly before the formal announcement, which will be made just down the committee corridor in Room 14 at 9pm.

MPs unable to vote in person will be able to nominate a proxy to cast their ballot.

The whole process will be overseen by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, who said he runs a “tight ship” – he was also in that position when Theresa May faced the same ordeal during her turbulent leadership.

Sir Graham broke the news to Mr Johnson that he would face a confidence vote early on Sunday afternoon.

The threshold of 54 MPs calling for a vote had been passed on Sunday and Sir Graham said he had received a “clear indication” from other MPs that they would be submitting letters on Monday following the conclusion of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Should Mr Johnson lose the confidence vote, then his leadership of the Tory party will end – triggering a contest to replace him that could last for around two months, as the process that led to his election did.

However, that process could be significantly curtailed, as it was when Mrs May became prime minister and her final rival Andrea Leadsom dropped out.

