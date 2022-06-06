Vote of no confidence: Boris Johnson's anti-corruption tsar quits over Ministerial Code claims

John Penrose, the Tory MP for Weston-super-Mare, said the only “fair” conclusion to reach from the report published by senior civil servant Sue Gray was that Mr Johnson had broken the code.

"I’m sorry to have to resign as the PM’s Anti-Corruption Tsar but, after his reply last week about the Ministerial Code, it’s pretty clear he has broken it,” Mr Penrose wrote on Twitter.

“That’s a resigning matter for me, and it should be for the PM too."

Mr Penrose was appointed the Prime Minister’s anti-Corruption champion in December 2017 and was reappointed in July 2019.

He was previously a Minister of State in the Northern Ireland Office from November 2018 to July 2019.

MORE TO COME