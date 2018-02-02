Video: Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg caught in scuffle at university

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has been caught in the middle of a scuffle at a university campus.

Video footage posted to social media captured the scenes at the University of the West England, in Bristol.

The Tory MP for North East Somerset appears to step in to separate rivals as onlookers call for them stop.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who has been tipped as his party’s next leader, had been speaking at the University’s Politics and International Relations Society.

A post advertising the event on the group’s Facebook page said: “This will be a chance to talk to an experienced parliamentarian about the issues of the day, what it’s like to be an MP and how you can get there, or perhaps how exactly one pronounces ‘Floccinaucinihilipilification’.”

The society declined to comment on the incident. A spokesman for the MP has been contacted for comment.