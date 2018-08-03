Video: Protesters block entrance to Home Office in Glasgow in eviction row

Protesters blocked the entrance to the Home Office in Glasgow today in support of two asylum seekers on hunger strike.

The demonstration, which quickly turned heated, was organised by members of the Scottish Afghan Society in support of Mirwais Ahmadzai and Rahman Shah.

A protester is led away by police outside the Home Office in Brand Street, Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

The duo have spent two days camped outside the complex in Brand Street, in the Ibrox district of the city, refusing food and water.

The two men, both Afghans, are protesting against “inhumane treatment” from the Home Office.

Both are understood to be under threat of eviction from their temporary accommodation in Glasgow by Serco. The private firm manages housing for asylum seekers in the city under a Home Office contract.

Mr Shah was taken to hospital today, while Mr Ahmadzai is continuing his hunger protest on the pavement opposite the UK Government building.

Two refugees have began a hunger strike outside the Home Office base in Glasgow. Picture; John Devlin/TSPL

The main gate to the Home Office car park was temporarily pulled off its hinges as demonstrators barricaded the entrance to prevent police entering.

Ten police vehicles attended the scene. Two men, aged 45 and 58, were arrested and charged with minor public order offences.

Brand Street was temporarily closed to traffic while at least two dozen police officers stood outside the Home Office gates.

Serco’s plans to start changing the locks for asylum seekers refused refugee status was revealed at the weekend, sparking protests.

On Wednesday, Serco chief executive Rupert Soames said lock-change notices would be given to no more than 10 people a week for the next four weeks.

He said none of these would be families with children and all will be people who the Home Office considers to have exhausted their appeal process and no longer have right to remain.

He made the concessions to Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken in response to a letter she wrote to Home Secretary Sajid Javid calling for a stop to the policy due to fears of a “humanitarian crisis”, co-signed by SNP, Labour and Green politicians.

He said Serco is paying for accommodation in Glasgow for 330 people who are no longer receiving support from the Home Office.