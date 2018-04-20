Video: 5 little ways Brexit could impact everyone

The finer intricacies of the Brexit deal will trickle down into every aspect of UK life.

Britain has less than a year to get its house in order before exiting the EU.

Could Brexit see the return of EU-regulated goods? Picture: PA Wire

Franco-Dutch UK passports, the Irish Border and free movement have all been front page news, but the impact of Brexit trickles down through all areas of life.

In the video above, we highlight just a handful to show the breadth and scope of the transition, and what it means for everyone - not just big business.

Travelling abroad could become unrecognisable, with the threat of reintroduced roaming charges and an end to the mutual recognition of pan-EU driving licences.

Online shopping is a mixed bag - or cart, if you prefer - with tech prices predicted to rise while the cost of clothing should come back down following Brexit.

Nothing is set in stone, but consider the breadth of implications when you start to dissect the impact of our departure on all areas of your life, not just the matters making the headlines.