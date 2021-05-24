Vaccine registration opens for those aged under 30 in Scotland

Humza Yousaf has his Pfizer vaccination jab at Caird Hall, in Dundee.

A new service from NHS Scotland allows those aged between 18 and 30 to register for an appointment later this year, most likely in mid to late June.

The announcement came on the same day Scotland’s new health secretary Humza Yousaf received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Young people are the last in line to receive a jag due to the Scottish Government following the approach set out by the Joint Council on Vaccination and Immunisation wherein age and clinical risk is prioritised.

In Scotland, those aged 30 or over will have started to receive their letters for a vaccine appointment, but can also check their appointment online.

The new service from NHS Scotland for those below 30 is the first time this age group has had any ability to book or register for a vaccine and is a major step towards the end of the first vaccine programme.

It comes as 3,108,819 people in Scotland have received their first jag, with 1,828,930 having received their second dose, the Scottish Government said.

To register for a vaccine, those under the age of 30 must be registered with a GP surgery in Scotland.

The form also asks for your Community Health Index number which will be on any letter sent by a doctor or GP surgery.

After it has been filled out, details of the vaccine appointment will be sent via email or text.

Mr Yousaf, who received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Caird Hall in Dundee this morning, said the programme was “absolutely crucial” to protect the wider population.

He said: “I am delighted to have received my first vaccination and would like to thank all the staff at NHS Tayside and throughout Scotland for all their efforts in ensuring the success of the roll-out.

“I was very pleased to be able to meet some of the local staff who have been involved in delivering the vaccination programme here in Dundee, and was particularly glad to be here on the day the programme in NHS Tayside reaches a total of 400,000 doses.

“With the April 02 [Indian] variant currently circulating in parts of the UK, it continues to be vitally important that everyone takes the opportunity to get both doses of their vaccination when this is offered. The second dose offers greater and longer lasting protection, and should not be missed.

“We want everyone to come forward for a vaccine and we continue to work with community organisations to address any barriers people may experience to ensure that everyone is able to get an appointment.

“The vaccines we have are extremely safe and highly effective. Vaccination is absolutely crucial to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, and to help us on the path back to normality.

“Today is also the day the Scottish Government invites 18-29 year olds to self-register for the COVID-19 vaccine by going online at nhsinform.scot/under30register or calling 0800 030 8013 before Friday 4 June to get their vaccine appointment details sent to them by email or text. Those who don’t register in this way will still be sent their appointment details by letter.”

