Vaccine passports: Scottish Government has a few hours to ‘prevent a weekend of chaos’

Covid Scotand: Vaccine passport experiencing problems hours after launch, users claim

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross described the technical problems surrounding the app as an “omnishambles” and warned that businesses would lose out on thousands of customers, who would not be able to enter their premises.

The app, which launched last night, has been plagued with problems, with users complaining that they cannot register for the passport showing that they have been double vaccinated – which is required to enter nightclubs, or large events from today.

People trying to register on the NHS Scotland Covid Status App as they are being told by the app that ‘something went wrong’, ‘no match found’, or they were ‘unsuccessful’ in registering their details. When these messages pop up, the app informs the user: “We apologise for the inconvenience. Please try again later or contact our support team.”

Mr Ross said: “The SNP Government has just a few hours to act quickly and prevent a weekend of chaos at venues across Scotland. Thousands of people will be at the football and going out to hospitality premises this weekend. At an incredibly challenging time, businesses will lose out if this app is still not working.

“This plan should really be scrapped altogether but, if the SNP insist on charging ahead, they must indefinitely delay the vaccine passport scheme until the most basic issues are ironed out."

He added: “Nicola Sturgeon must go back to the drawing board. This is becoming an omnishambles – the SNP’s scheme is lurching from one issue to the next, all at the very last minute. Nobody should miss out because of SNP incompetence. The government must guarantee compensation to any person or business who loses out solely because the SNP can’t deliver a working app that’s been in development for months.

“The SNP must order an emergency stop to this policy now, before it hurts businesses and jobs. So far, they have arrogantly ploughed on regardless, against warning after warning from the opposition and business. Why won’t Nicola Sturgeon just accept she’s got this wrong?”

The Scottish Government recently outlined that a ‘late night venue’ means it is open between midnight and 5.00am, serves alcohol after midnight, provides live or recorded music for dancing and has a designated space that is used for dancing.

