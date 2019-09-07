V&A Dundee ‘failing to live up to the hype’

V&A Dundee has failed to live up to its potential as a world-class museum, it has been claimed as the £80 million building reaches its first anniversary.

After receiving generous positive publicity ahead of its opening and shortly afterwards, an assessment by leading architects in Scotland give a contrasting view.

Experts who spoke to the Times about the building designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, spoke of issues such as the lack of exhibition space and design features such as overhanging concrete, which may alarm the elderly.

Lorn Macneal, a conservation architect, said: “The inside of the V&A Dundee disappointed me. In many museums you enter you immediately see the exhibits.

“It has failed in my mind in its principle areas. It is a tourism hub, a cafeteria and a shop.”