Mr Blitzer, one of the most senior anchors for CNN, wrote, under a photograph of himself in a broadcast studio set up against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit.”

He added: “COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue.”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United Nations climate change summit begins in earnest today in Glasgow, with the World Leaders’ Summit hosting leaders including US President Joe Biden.

Twitter user Harry Hayfield wrote: “You are an exceptional news anchor, your hosting of the American elections since 2004 proves this, however I wish to say (without any disrepect) that you are not living up to your reputation. The summit is being held in Glasgow, 39 miles due west of your current location.”

@mcgrainsbeard tweeted: “Why are you in Edinburgh? Sat nav not get you to the city where it’s actually taking place?”

@Lapps100 added: “Ah Wolf, the summit is actually in Glasgow, but in fairness Edinburgh is far more beautiful.”

Wolf Blitzer tweeted a picture of himself against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

The comment also sparked a Twitter spat between social media users as to the relative size of Scotland.

@life_disrupted wrote: “It's all basically the same place in such a tiny country.”

@shoesrudi replied: “Scotland is roughly half the size of England, and Edinburgh is a totally different city to Glasgow, which is over an hour’s drive west, on the other side of the country.”

Matthew Grey responded by comparing Scotland to London.

He wrote: “Scotland is roughly half the population of London. It's like the difference between Croydon and Bromley. If I wished to report on nearby Bromley, I would pick Croydon as a nice base with better shops, prettier brutalist buildings, quick cleam tram ride away.”

Mr Blitzer hosts ‘The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer’ and has been one of CNN’s chief new anchors for many years.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.