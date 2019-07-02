Unfair delivery charges in rural Scotland tackled by new consumer body

Unfair delivery charges which impact on customers in rural areas across Scotland are being challenged by the nation’s new consumer watchdog.

The new consumeradvice.scot service, which launched in April, is working with Highland Council Trading Standards to provide free advice on delivery law and is encouraging customers to report misleading advertising and sales tactics.

The move comes as a debate in Westminster today will see the UK government challenged to take concrete action to stop Scottish shoppers being penalised by extra delivery surcharges.

According to the Office for National Statistics, rural areas accounted for one-in-six online purchases in the UK in 2017, but customers in these areas pay an average of 30 per cent more for delivery than those elsewhere in the UK.

Customers in Scotland’s remote and rural areas are often hit by hidden delivery charges added after purchase, or small-print delivery information that can be missed at the point of purchase.

Last year research from the Scottish Parliament’s information centre, SpiCE said that 510,238 Scots were impacted by delivery surcharges in rural areas, with the total amount charged rising from £36.3m in 2017 to £38m. It said the average additional annual cost per Scot impacted by delivery surcharges was estimated at £74.64.

READ MORE: Christmas parcels push delivery charges to rural Scotland to £38m

SNP MSP Richard Lochhead, has been fighting though his Fair Delivery Charges campaign to bring an end to rural delivery costs, and today his party colleague Patricia Gibson, who will raise the issue in the House of Commons, said: “It is completely unjust that consumers in Scotland are expected to fork out an extra £38.1 million each year on rip-off parcel delivery surcharges – it’s time the UK government, who hold responsibility for regulation, took concrete and decisive action to stop this.

“Scottish consumers in rural and remote areas - such as the Island of Arran in my constituency - are often more dependent on online shopping than those living on the mainland and should not have to pay extra delivery charges just because of where they live.

“It is time for a fair deal for Scottish consumers. The UK government must finally listen and set out exactly what action it will take to ensure rural consumers in Scotland are not penalised for shopping online.”

The new body, consumeradvice.scot is urging shoppers affected by unfair delivery charges to contacting it, and it will pass on incidents to Trading Standards for investigation.

Chris Cowles, adviser with consumeradvice.scot in Stornoway, said: “As someone who lives on Lewis, I know that too many people living in remote and rural areas find online bargains have hidden charges or small-print delivery information that can be missed at the point of purchase.

“Changes to operational and organisational structures to address this problem will take time and considerable capital investment, but one immediate way forward is using consumer rights legislation to challenge misleading advertising and sales tactics.

“The new consumeradvice.scot service provides free, impartial and practical advice on shoppers’ rights and how to challenge these additional costs, and we encourage consumers to report instances to us where they believe they have been unfairly treated.”

Scottish Government Business Minister Jamie Hepburn added: “I fully understand the frustration unfair delivery charges can cause. That’s why I launched the “Fairer Deliveries for All” action plan, which sets out practical steps the Scottish Government will take to tackle the issue - even though we do not have the powers to regulate in this area.

“consumeradvice.scot is funded by the Scottish Government to support consumers on a wide range of issues. It has been a valuable supporter of our work on parcel deliveries and I am glad to see it building partnerships with other organisations to ensure as many consumers as possible can get help when they need it.”

Today's Commons debate comes almost four years after Ms Gibson first raised the issue with the UK government and two years after SNP MSP Richard Lochead launched his Fair Delivery Charges campaign, targeting online retailers who apply excessive delivery surcharges.