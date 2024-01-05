Ukraine: Scottish Government accused of 'betrayal' after cutting refugee support funding

The Scottish Government’s £10 million funding initially given to councils will not be matched

Councils say they could pull staff out of hotels housing Ukrainian refugees, after the Scottish Government refused to match their initial £10 million funding.

Last year the Government gave councils this money to help get those fleeing the war in Ukraine set up in short-term accommodation.

Tallink's MS Victoria ferry, at Leith Docks, is being used to house Ukrainian refugees (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

However, the Government will not match this funding – something opposition parties have branded a “betrayal”.

Edinburgh City Council says removing this funding will cause “unintended consequences” and increase homelessness in the capital.

Mandy Watt, deputy council leader, said: “After everything we have collectively done to support thousands of people who have suffered through so much, we are shocked at this decision, which affects families starting a new life here in Scotland.

“We have real concerns that the changes, and withdrawal of previously anticipated funding for 2023/24, will result in unintended consequences and impact on the country’s support programme as a whole. In Edinburgh we already face a severe lack of suitable accommodation for everyone who needs it under our housing emergency.

“Homelessness is rising and, of course, we face additional financial challenges due to Edinburgh being the worst funded local authority in all of Scotland – something the latest Scottish Government Budget laid out before Christmas doesn’t look set to change.”

Cosla, the umbrella organisation for Scotland’s 32 councils, wrote to the Government in October saying they had concerns about funding not being available this year.

Officials are expected to hold a meeting with social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville next week.

In its letter, Cosla warned councils cannot be out of pocket for supporting refugees, and said public services would need to take the hit if funding is not provided.

At the time Ms Somerville said the Budget was “extremely challenging” and “difficult decisions” had to be made. She said: “For this reason, unfortunately I am unable to agree continuation funding for ‘eligible costs’ funding in 2023/24.”

In response to these warnings, Labour MSP Mark Griffin said: “It has been fantastic to see so many communities welcome those fleeing violence, but councils shouldn’t be penalised for it. It would be a betrayal if the SNP failed to live up to its lofty rhetoric from the early days of this crisis and broke their promises to those fleeing this awful war.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who housed a Ukrainian refugee when the war broke out, said: “It seems like the SNP got their press release and photo-call, so they don’t care about Ukrainian refugees anymore.

“While we are all hoping for a Ukrainian victory, it’s clear that the war could drag on for years to come.