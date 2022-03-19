Ukraine-Russia war: Nicola Sturgeon welcomes Ukrainians arriving in Scotland

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

In the message, available in Ukrainian and Russian, she says that they will be treated with "care, dignity and respect" for however long they stay.

The Scottish Government's super sponsor scheme opened on Friday and will provide people fleeing Ukraine with temporary accommodation while a more permanent place is found for them.

The First Minister has previously said Scotland could welcome 3,000 refugees from Ukraine as "an immediate step", before taking in "at least a proportionate share" of those coming to the UK.

In her welcome message, Ms Sturgeon says: "On behalf of the Scottish Government - and the people of Scotland - I warmly welcome you, and your family and friends, to Scotland.

"I want you to know that you are now safe.

"Please know that you will be treated with care, dignity and respect, for however long you stay.

"We have been shocked by what has happened to the people of Ukraine. We want to help, and to provide you with the support and the services that you need.

"As we open our doors to you, we also open our hearts. We offer not just a refuge, but a warm Scottish welcome and a nation of helping hands to you and your loved ones.

"Welcome to Scotland, our home - and, for as long as you need, yours too."