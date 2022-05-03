The Prime Minister addressed the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday via video link where he also set out details of £300 million in extra military support.

This will include Brimstone anti-ship missiles and Stormer anti-aircraft systems as Vladimir Putin’s war continues.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Johnson said: “You have exploded the myth of Putin’s invincibility and you have written one of the most glorious chapters in military history and in the life of your country.

The Ukrainian flag being flown above 10 Downing Street in London,

“The so-called irresistible force of Putin’s war machine has broken on the immovable object of Ukrainian patriotism and love of country.

“This is Ukraine’s finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come.

“Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free.

“They will say that Ukrainians proved by their tenacity and sacrifice that tanks and guns cannot suppress a nation fighting for its independence, and that is why I believe that Ukraine will win.”

Mr Johnson also claimed the Russian president had “sowed the seeds of catastrophe” for himself by invading Ukraine.

He said: “As you turned the Russian army back from the gates of Kyiv, you not only accomplished the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century, you achieved something deeper and perhaps equally significant.

“You exposed Putin’s historic folly, the gigantic error that only an autocrat can make.”

After accusing the Russian president of ruling by fear and gagging his critics, Mr Johnson added: “When an autocrat deliberately destroys these institutions, he might look as though he is strong and some people might even believe it, but he is sowing the seeds of catastrophe, for himself and for his country, because there will be nothing to prevent him committing another terrible mistake.

“Putin’s mistake was to invade Ukraine, and the carcasses of Russian armour littering your fields and streets are monuments not only to his folly, but to the dangers of autocracy itself.

“What he has done is an advertisement for democracy.”

Announcing further arms for Ukraine, Mr Johnson also promised tech to help the military pinpoint where the Russians were attacking from.

He said: “In the coming weeks, we in the UK will send you Brimstone anti-ship missiles and Stormer anti-aircraft systems.

“We are providing armoured vehicles to evacuate civilians from areas under attack and protect officials – what [Ukrainian president] Volodymyr [Zelensky] mentioned to me in our most recent call – while they maintain critical infrastructure.

“I can announce today from the UK Government a new package of support totalling £300m, including radars to pinpoint the artillery bombarding your cities, heavy lift drones to supply your forces and thousands of night vision devices.