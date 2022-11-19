News you can trust since 1817
Ukraine Crisis: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets President Volodymyr Zelensky during first visit to Ukraine

Rishi Sunak travelled to Ukraine on Saturday, in a signal of continuing UK support for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his war-torn country.

By Dominic McGrath
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 1:57pm
Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Picture: Twitter
Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Picture: Twitter

The Prime Minister made his first visit to the country since taking office last month. “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Mr Sunak tweeted.

“We are with you all the way,” he told Mr Zelensky.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister is in Ukraine today for his first visit to Kyiv to meet President Zelensky and confirm continued UK support.”

Following in the footsteps of both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Mr Sunak has pledged that UK support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia will remain steadfast. The prime minister, who has spoken to Mr Zelensky on more than one occasion since entering Downing Street, used his appearance at the G20 this week to join with allies and other Western leaders to condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

