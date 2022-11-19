The Prime Minister made his first visit to the country since taking office last month. “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom,” Mr Sunak tweeted .

Following in the footsteps of both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Mr Sunak has pledged that UK support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia will remain steadfast. The prime minister, who has spoken to Mr Zelensky on more than one occasion since entering Downing Street, used his appearance at the G20 this week to join with allies and other Western leaders to condemn Vladimir Putin’s invasion.