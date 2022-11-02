Yesterday, MPs were told the head of the notorious Russian mercenary organisation, the Wagner Group, carries as much influence with President Vladimir Putin as his foreign and defence ministers.

The Wagner Group has been linked to some of the worst alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine as well as in conflicts in Africa and Syria – with the group being an organisation of groups and companies said to be involved in Russian operations in Ukraine, with mercenaries associated with Wagner pften intervening in affairs of Russian interest.

The MoD have now offered a new update on the group following a claim that they were making advances of “100 – 200 metres a day”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an intelligence update, the MoD said: “The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stated on 23 October that Wagner forces were making advances of 100-200m per day, which he claimed was ‘normal in modern warfare’.

“According to their military doctrine, Russian forces plan to advance 30km or more per day in most conditions. In February, Russian forces planned to make a 1000km advance through Ukraine within a month. In September, Ukrainian forces achieved advances of over 20km per day.

“In the last two months, Prigozhin has abandoned any pretence that he is not associated with Wagner and has been more explicit in his public statements. He is likely trying to burnish his credibility within the stressed Russian national security system.”