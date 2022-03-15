A number of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as Russia strikes continued against residential buildings and a metro station

At least two people have been killed in an attack on an apartment block in the city according to emergency services.

According to Western intelligence reports, the majority of Russian media advances into the country have stalled.

"They have already begun to understand that they will not achieve anything by war.”

The president also addressed Russian troops directly, saying: "If you surrender to our forces, we will treat you the way people are supposed to be treated."

Firefighters stand on a crane to extinguish a fire in an apartment building in Kyiv on March 15, 2022, after strikes on residential areas killed at least two people, A series of powerful explosions rocked residential districts of Kyiv early today just hours before talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume.

Crews working to extinguish a fire in a housing block hit by shelling in the Sviatoshynsky district in western Kyiv. Strikes on residential areas in Kyiv killed at least two people early on March 15, emergency services said, as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

A destroyed trolley bus, hit by pieces of a Russian missile intercepted by Ukrainian air defences over Kyiv. The trolley was being used as a stationary barricade to impede enemy troop movements, it was empty. However, one bystander was nonetheless killed. Photojournalist Bennett Murray captured scenes on March 14 in Obolon district, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Firefighters battle a fire at an apartment after strikes on residential areas killed at least two people, Ukraine emergency services said as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital.