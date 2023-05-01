UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper has tried his hand at a state-of-the-art ship simulator during a Glasgow college visit – only to find himself at the helm of the ill-fated CalMac ferry Glen Sannox.

Mr Harper, who was touring City of Glasgow College’s Riverside campus on the Clyde on Friday, joked that it was "probably them having a bit of fun".

The college, which trains nearly half of the UK’s Merchant Navy officers, said the cabinet minister “certainly enjoyed experiencing our wonderful, cutting-edge shipping simulator”.

He told The Scotsman: “I was driving a ferry, trying to do my navigation, and I discovered afterwards it was the Glen Sannox, the one that isn’t operable at the moment.

UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper in a ship simulator at City of Glasgow College. Picture: Department for Transport

"It’s a fantastic simulator, a 360 degree view, completely realistic, and they can do all sorts of clever stuff, such as with the weather.”

However, Mr Harper was rather less complimentary about the real ferry, which is still under construction, five years behind schedule and three times over budget, at the Scottish Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow.

He said: "I have had it drawn to my attention that it has not been an example of fantastic good government in practice.

"It's well over budget, it’s been massively delayed. I haven’t spotted anyone who thinks it's a paragon of good service delivery."