UK refusal to waive visa rules for Ukrainian refugees 'not good enough'

Angus Robertson, speaking in Holyrood during a topical question section which focused on what preparations Scotland is undertaking in expectation of receiving refugees from Ukraine, said the current UK Government position was “frankly not good enough”.

His comments came as the home secretary, Priti Patel, told MPs that people living in the UK would now be allowed to bring in adult parents, grandparents, children over 18 and siblings, in addition to those already allowed.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new scheme will also allow individuals and organisations to sponsor Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK, she said.

Flowers are left on a wall as people take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in George Square, Glasgow.

However, Scotland’s constitution and external affairs secretary said “shamefully” the UK had not decided to waive visas.

The European Union is set to allow Ukrainian refugees to stay and work within the bloc for up to three years.

Mr Roberston told MSPs: “At the present time, the United Kingdom is not offering a visa waiver for people seeking sanctuary from Ukraine, shamefully in my view and that of the Scottish Government.

"It is possible right across the European Union including for our neighbours in the Irish Republic to do so.

"The UK is saying that they’re prepared to allow people to come here to work, if they have family members already resident in the United Kingdom, apparently humanitarian pathways are set to be open if they are sponsored in the UK.

"Frankly that’s not good enough.

"People need sanctuary, we should be taking them in and we should be making the necessary preparations that have been highlighted by the questioner today, we need to get everything in place for when people arrive.”

Mr Robertson also made a plea to all MSPs, including Scottish Conservative members, to be “united” in calling for a visa waiver to be introduced and for it to cover all Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

He added: "I would appeal for all colleagues, please, let's be united in saying waive visa restrictions to be able to come to the United Kingdom.

"Most people will want to stay close to Ukraine in central Europe, but for those who wish to come to the United Kingdom, we should welcome them with open arms.”

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.

It's available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.