UK ministers ‘aren’t interested in Scotland’

The UK government is not interested in the views of the Scottish Government or Parliament, according to Scotland’s constitutional relations secretary.

Speaking before a meeting of the joint ministerial committee in London, Mike Russell also said he had “little confidence” that UK ministers were “interested in serious talks”.

On Thursday the First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote a joint letter to the Prime Minister calling for an urgent meeting of the joint ministerial committee. In it they criticised a “lack of meaningful engagement” with the devolved administrations.

Mr Russell said: “It has been abundantly clear throughout this disastrous Brexit process that the UK government has refused to even pay lip service to the interests of Scotland and is not interested in the views of the Scottish Government or Parliament.

“The UK government seems determined to plough on with a plan that will cost jobs, hit living standards and make it harder to attract and retain the staff we need for our NHS.”

Mr Russell added: “It seems clear the UK government’s deal will be defeated in the House of Commons... we will do everything in power to ensure a common-sense alternative is in place.”