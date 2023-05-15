UK minister Ben Wallace mocks SNP MP for saying there is no 'armoured' warship in Scotland

SNP MP Patrick Grady has been mocked over his question about armoured navy vessels in Scotland

Ben Wallace has mocked an SNP MP after he suggested there is not a single "armoured surface ship" permanently based in Scotland.

Glasgow North MP Patrick Grady said the lack of surface combatants in Scotland could make Russia feel more emboldened about sailing into UK waters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, the UK defence secretary said "a warship is best used at sea, not at port", adding: "That's how you deter Russia".

Defence secretary Ben Wallace leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall. Picture: PA

His comment drew laughter from MPs on both sides of the Commons.

Speaking at defence questions, Mr Grady said: "I wonder if the Secretary of State can confirm that there's not a single armoured surface ship permanently based in Scotland right now?

"How exactly does that enhance our maritime security, protect the undersea cables or offshore infrastructure or make Russia feel any less emboldened about sailing into UK waters?"

Mr Wallace replied: "First of all, there are some of the most formidable subsurface boats in the world based in Faslane ... but, of course, the SNP want to get rid of that, make 10,000 people redundant and then fantasise about how that's going to do it.

"Secondly, a warship is best used at sea, not at port. That's how you deter Russia.

"Tying it up alongside empty, with no doubt the Scottish Navy under an independent Scotland, is hardly going to frighten a person."

On funding for maritime security, Mr Wallace earlier said: "The National Maritime Security Strategy details the Government's approach to maritime security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad