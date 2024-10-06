UK Government will not rule out military action in Middle East as violence continues

Government minister says Britain ‘will do what it needs to do’ to support its international allies as tensions boil over in the Middle East

The UK Government is refusing to rule out using the British military to assist in an Israeli attack on Iran.

Science Secretary Peter Kyle says Britain will “do what it needs to do” to support its international allies, but added his government is urging “restraint” in the Middle East.

Mr Kyle was being interviewed on BBC Sundays with Laura Kuenssberg, when he was asked if the UK military would be involved in any way in any attacks on Iran.

Science Secretary Peter Kyle | Press Association

He said: “These are operational decisions that will be taken by the defence secretary, the Prime Minister and the foreign secretary.

“This is a delicate situation and Britain will do what it needs to do to support our allies in a time of need.

“But we are clear we will be using all of our influence and all our tools to move towards a swift and diplomatic solution based on a ceasefire.”

He added Israel “has the right to defend itself” against Iran, and said the UK Government “understands deeply what Israel has suffered this year”.

This comes as Israel carried out several strikes on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight.

Filippo Grandi, head of the UN’s refugee agency, said Lebanon is now facing a “terrible” crisis following the Israeli incursion.

This morning Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for international “pressure on Israel” for a ceasefire.

Elsewhere the Israel Defence Forces say Hezbollah fired 30 rockets overnight into the evacuated areas of northern Israel.

Hashem Safieddine, who is said to be a potential successor to Hassan Nasrallah as leader of Hezbollah, has been out of contact since an Israeli airstrike on Friday.

The Hamas-run civil defence agency also says several people were killed in Gaza in an Israeli air strike on a mosque in Deir al-Balah - the IDF days it was targeting Hamas fighters.

On Monday the region will mark one year since the October 7 attacks.

Israel’s ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely also told the BBC Israel “never wanted a war” with Lebanon.

She said: “We were in a situation that at October 8, Hezbollah made a strategic decision to join Hamas as part of the ring of fire that Iran wanted to surround Israel through its proxies, and fired non-stop on Israeli civilians.”

Ms Hotovely added: “We will say ‘enough’ when our people will be safe.

“This is the only thing Israel is interested with - we want peace and quiet.

“We want 60,000 people being displaced from the northern cities that turned into ghost towns to return to their homes.”

She added: “Hezbollah was planning to do the same ground invasion that Hamas planned.

“Israel cannot afford another October 7.”

Meanwhile Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called on all sides to “do everything in their power to step back from the brink”.

He wrote in The Sunday Times and said: “A better future will not be won by traumatising, orphaning and displacing another generation.”

Meanwhile First Minister John Swinney says peace must be achieved in the Middle East, including finding a two-state solution and recognising a sovereign Palestinian state.

First Minister John Swinney. | Lisa Ferguson/National World.

In a statement the First Minister said: “The situation in the Middle East is terrifying.

“Since the heinous terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel a year ago, we have witnessed a growing humanitarian disaster unfold before our eyes.

“Tens of thousands of innocent civilians have been killed and millions more face starvation and untold suffering.

“There have been repeated breaches of international law and violations of human rights.”.

He continued: “Hamas and Hezbollah are terrorist organisations who pose an ongoing threat to peace in the region, and Iran and its proxies are rogue actors working to breed instability.

“More suffering, more bombs and more innocent lives lost is what these forces want, and it will not achieve peace.”

The First Minister added world leaders must focus on gaining an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, including a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and releasing all remaining hostages.

He also called for an end to all arms sales.

Mr Swinney added: “The energy of world leaders must be concentrated on diplomatic efforts to deescalate the situation and achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the region.