UK Government urged to 'immediately revoke' order blocking gender bill

The UK Government has been urged to “immediately revoke” its order blocking Scotland’s controversial gender recognition legislation.

SNP Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said the move was “harmful to trans people” and the Scottish Government is “absolutely determined to vigorously defend the bill”.

However, she said ministers were still “digesting” the UK Government’s reasons for the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MSPs passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill by 86 votes to 39 before Christmas, approving reforms which would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.

Shona Robison. Picture: Ian Rutherford

The bill will also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for a GRC for the first time, and would reduce the amount of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before they can be granted the document.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the move has sparked controversy, with concerns from some politicians, women’s rights groups and others that the changes could impact on safe spaces for females.

On Monday, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed he would make a section 35 order – a never before utilised section of the 1998 Scotland Act – to prevent the bill from gaining royal assent.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branded the move a “full-frontal attack on our democratically-elected Scottish Parliament and its ability to make its own decisions on devolved matters”.

In a new statement, Ms Robison said: “At every stage of the bill’s progress and development, the Scottish Government kept the UK Government informed through normal routes of engagement. At no point did they ask to amend the provisions in the bill – neither during the extensive periods of public consultation nor during the drafting and parliamentary stages. The Scottish Parliament was treated the same way and did not hear from the UK Government during the passage of the bill.

“Put bluntly, this was a one-way conversation up until the final moments this bill should have gone for royal assent and become law. So for the Scottish Secretary to announce this week that he was unilaterally vetoing the bill is fundamentally disrespectful to Scotland’s parliament and the MSPs who have been part of its scrutiny, consideration and passing.

“The announcement from the Scottish Secretary is harmful to trans people, who have waited long enough for improvements to apply for a gender recognition certificate.

“Being forced to consider the prospect of legal action before those changes can be enacted only raises further uncertainty. I want to be clear that while we are still digesting the UK Government’s statement of reasons for the s35 order, the Scottish Government is absolutely determined to vigorously defend the bill and the democratic will of the Scottish Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad