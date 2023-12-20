UK Government to seek legal costs after Scottish ministers abandon gender court battle

Shirley-Anne Somerville. Picture: Fraser Bremner/WPA pool/Getty Images

UK ministers are to seek legal costs after the Scottish Government confirmed it will not appeal a court ruling that upheld a Westminster veto of its controversial gender reforms.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, the SNP social justice secretary, said it was “impossible” to see a way forward.

However, she insisted the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is not “in the bin” and expressed hope that a future UK Labour government may back it.

The legislation was passed by a cross-party majority of MSPs at the end of last year before being blocked by the UK Government – a decision that was deemed lawful by the Court of Session.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “I welcome the Scottish Government’s acceptance of the court’s judgment, which upheld my decision to prevent their gender recognition legislation from becoming law.

“The Scottish Government chose to pursue this litigation in spite of the cost to the taxpayer. These resources would have been better spent addressing the priorities of people in Scotland - such as growing the economy, cutting NHS waiting lists and improving our children’s education.

“The UK Government now intends to lodge an application with the Court seeking our expenses in defending this matter.”

The legislation would have allowed trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.

It would also have enabled 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for a GRC for the first time, and would have reduced the amount of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before they could be granted the document.

However, Mr Jack argued it impacted on UK-wide equality law and raised concerns about single-sex spaces and equal pay protections.

In two days of hearings in September, the Scottish Government argued Mr Jack’s decision to block the legislation using Section 35 of the Scotland Act was unlawful, insisting he had made errors in law and the grounds on which the order had been made were irrational. But Lady Haldane rejected its legal challenge.

Her ruling was a major blow to Mr Yousaf, who previously insisted fighting Mr Jack’s “undemocratic veto” was a matter of principle. His predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon, had accused the UK Government of a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Somerville said the Bill will not be withdrawn by the Scottish Government. “If the current UK Government is willing to work together on this, we will happily sit down with them,” she said. “If a future UK Government are willing, we will do so with them, so that the Section 35 could be lifted and the Bill progress. It seems clear that the current Government will not do this and it remains to be seen what a future government will do.”

She said the UK Government viewed the Section 35 powers as a “veto” which can be used on legislation they “disagree with”, adding: “Regardless of people’s views and opinions on gender recognition, that is a very worrying place for our Parliament to be.”

Ms Somerville said the Scottish Government “will never waver” in its commitment to the rights of transgender people.

She added: “I recognise that many trans people will be disappointed by this decision. To them, I say this: The Scottish Government will never waver in our commitment to your rights.

“You deserve to be respected, included and supported. You are not a threat and you will always be able to live your lives free from prejudice and abuse in the type of Scotland we want to see.

“We will continue to work towards a society that is equal and fair and where people can live as they are, just as we will continue to protect the democratic pillars of this, Scotland’s Parliament.”

SNP MP Joanna Cherry, a long-term critic of the legislation, previously called on MSPs to apologise to “lifelong feminists” who had campaigned against the bill amid concerns it would impact on the safety of women and girls.

Posting on X, Ms Cherry said: “All that remains now is for a long overdue apology from MSPs from all parties who rubbished the legitimate concerns of lifelong feminists and LGB activists.”

“It was clearly a polarising debate, but fundamentally at the heart of it is making the lives of trans people just that bit better.”

She said the Scottish Government will now focus on other areas to try and improve trans rights, such as in the healthcare system.

Ms Robison added: “I have never said any of the concerns are not truly held.

“I met with a number of women’s organisations and heard their concerns, but I don’t think there is any evidence to show trying to make the lives of trans people that bit better was going to impact on women and girls.

“The safety issues come from predatory men.