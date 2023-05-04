UK Government to 'robustly defend' decision to block Scotland's controversial gender reforms

The Advocate General for Scotland has informed the Court of Session that the UK Government intends to contest the petition for judicial review

The UK Government has confirmed it will “robustly defend” its decision to block Scotland’s controversial gender reforms ahead of a looming court battle.

Ministers in Westminster previously moved to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which was passed by MSPs in December, from becoming law.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack used a Section 35 order – a never-before-utilised part of the Scotland Act – to stop the legislation from gaining royal assent.

First Minister Humza Yousaf described this as an “undemocratic veto”, and last month the Scottish Government announced it will seek a judicial review over the decision.

The UK Government argues the move was necessary because the legislation, which simplifies the process trans people go through to obtain legal recognition in their preferred gender, would have an impact on Great Britain-wide equality laws.

One legal figure told The Scotsman a bill of £500,000 is possible if the court battle goes all the way to the UK Supreme Court, as is widely expected.

MSPs voted to pass the Gender Recognition Reform Bill by 86 votes to 39 before Christmas. The legislation lowers the age that people can apply for a GRC from 18 to 16, and also removes the need for medical reports.

However, it has sparked huge controversy, with concerns from some politicians, women’s rights groups and others the changes could impact on safe spaces for females.

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “The UK Government will robustly defend the Secretary of State’s decision to prevent the Scottish Government's Gender Recognition Reform Bill from becoming law. We are clear that the proposed legislation would have an adverse effect on reserved matters, including on the operation of the law as it applies to Great Britain-wide equalities protections.”

The Advocate General for Scotland, representing Mr Jack, has informed the Court of Session that the UK Government intends to contest the petition for judicial review, should the court decide to grant permission to proceed.

