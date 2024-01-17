UK Government to lodge motion seeking reimbursement for gender court battle

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack

UK ministers are to lodge a motion with the Court of Session seeking reimbursement after winning a court battle with the Scottish Government over gender reform legislation.

A motion for an award of expenses will be submitted to the court on Friday. Scottish ministers will have until Monday to oppose it, which would likely spark another hearing.

The amount awarded would be determined by a legal process, but it is thought it could be around £150,000.

It previously emerged the Scottish Government spent £230,000 on the failed court battle.

The row kicked off after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack prevented the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from gaining royal assent.

The legislation had attempted to simplify the process for transgender people to obtain a gender recognition certificate and officially change their legally-recognised sex.

But the UK Government ruled it could have an adverse impact on equalities legislation across the UK.

Scottish ministers challenged Mr Jack’s decision to block the legislation, but the Court of Session ruled he had acted lawfully.

Last month, the Scottish Government announced it would not appeal the ruling.