UK Government to create 60 civil service jobs in Edinburgh

Almost 3,000 central government jobs will be opened up in regions outside London and South East England under the wider move.

Of those, 60 positions attached to the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) will be created at a new location in Edinburgh.

Sixty civil services jobs are being set up in Edinburgh by the UK Government. Picture: Shutterstock

And the UK Government has also mooted the plan to base extra Home Office staff in the Scottish capital, with plans to expand the unit’s regional presence by at least 1,950 roles across the UK.

The number of Home Office roles to be created in Edinburgh is yet to be confirmed.

A new BEIS office is also being established in Belfast, while Salford, Birmingham, Cardiff and Darlington are also benefiting from added roles.

Home secretary Priti Patel. Picture: JPIMedia

The plans will mean a total of 1,350 department roles outside of London by 2025 – an increase of 865 positions.

UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said of the latest jobs’ announcement: “We are doubling down on our commitment to level up every region of the UK, so that every part of the country can share in the UK’s future prosperity.

“Our policy developers and decision-makers must reflect the communities they serve.

"Relocating these civil service roles will ensure central government hears the voice of local communities louder and clearer than ever before, while creating hubs of economic opportunity and growth across the UK.”

The expansion to Edinburgh comes after it was announced in March that hundreds of civil servants were being moved to Glasgow under plans to open a second headquarters of the Cabinet Office.

At least 500 officials in Michael Gove’s department will be relocated by 2024, with senior staff and ministers all now preparing to spend “some time” in Scotland.

More than 500 Home Office staff will be housed in a new innovation centre in Stoke-on-Trent.

Home secretary Priti Patel said: “Day in, day out, thousands of Home Office staff work tirelessly to keep the public safe, cut crime, and improve our immigration system.