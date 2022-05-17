UK Government snubbed 'four nations' approach to cost-of-living crisis, says SNP

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson accused Tory ministers of repeatedly failing to take action of the "scale and the urgency" required.

The SNP backs measures including a one-off windfall tax on companies which have seen soaring profits during the pandemic and energy crisis.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Matheson said the Scottish Government had suggested creating a "four nations" ministerial group to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, similar to measures taken during the pandemic.

There are mounting concerns over the impact of the cost-of-living crisis

However, the UK Government did not take up the offer.

Giving evidence to Holyrood's net zero, energy and transport committee, Mr Matheson said: "Myself and my colleague [Social Justice Secretary] Shona Robison wrote to the UK Government in January, and I think in that letter we proposed a four nations approach to tackling the increasing cost-of-living crisis.

"And then I, along with [Finance Secretary] Kate Forbes, wrote again in March again looking for a four nations approach in these matters.

"To date, the UK Government hasn't taken up that offer."

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said this was "worrying" and referred to warnings from charities over a "catastrophic loss of life" this winter.

Mr Matheson said the Scottish Government recognised the risk, adding: "That's why we suggested there should be a four nations approach to tackling the issue, and that there should be a four nations joint ministerial group, largely in a similar way that we worked in a four nations basis on issues around the pandemic.

"But that offer hasn't been taken up by the UK Government.

"Will we work with them? Of course we will. We'll work with them when we can and we'll highlight the actions that we think should be taken.

"But you can only work with parties if they're prepared to work with you as well.

"But we haven't had a positive response to working on a four nations basis yet, on a joint ministerial basis with all four nations, which I think would be the right thing to do given the nature of the crisis."

Earlier, Mr Matheson said the Scottish Government is set to invest almost £770 million this year in helping to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

He said it had repeatedly called for "urgent and targeted support" from the UK Government, including a one-off windfall tax.

He said: "Sadly, in the March Budget, in the energy security strategy and last week in the Queen's Speech, the UK Government repeatedly failed to deliver anything to match the scale and the urgency of what is required."