The Scottish Government wants to reform the gender recognition process

The Equality Hub for the UK Cabinet Office told The Scotsman the UK Government is working with Scottish counterparts and other stakeholders to explore the gender reform bill.

The hub said the legal advice they seek on the bill would focus on the potential impacts the reform would have on the rest of the UK.

In Scotland, the Gender Recognition Reform Act (GRA reform) is due to make its way through Holyrood shortly after being introduced during the last parliamentary term.

The reform would remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria from the criteria to legally change gender.

An Equality Hub spokesperson from the UK Cabinet Office said: "The government is working with Scottish counterparts and other stakeholders to explore the considerations of the Bill and any implications for England and Wales.

"Part of this involves seeking legal advice on the potential impacts of the Scottish Bill on the rights of residents of the rest of the United Kingdom. We will continue to closely monitor the progress of the Bill, analysing its implications where necessary."

Scottish Ministers say the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is about “simplifying and improving the process for a trans person to gain legal recognition”.

The reform will require applicants to make a statutory declaration they intend to live permanently in their acquired gender.

If passed, applicants will no longer need to provide medical reports or evidence, and the process will be substantially quicker.

The Bill will also lower the age at which trans people can obtain the relevant document from 18 to 16.

The admission from the UK Government comes as two government whistleblowers are reported to have told VICE WORLD News the new UK Prime Minister has asked lawyers for help to block the Scottish government’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

Liz Truss, who held the equalities brief alongside her former role as foreign secretary, played a crucial role in ruling out self-ID in England and kept medical checks in place during the process to acquire a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).