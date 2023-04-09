All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 days ago SNP auditors quit amid probe in to party's finances
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

UK Government retreats from plan to ditch EU laws this year

The UK Government has begun dropping post-Brexit plans to ditch thousands of EU laws by the end of this year.

By Alexander Brown
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST
 Comment

After Tory peers warned they would join a mass cross-party revolt in the House of Lords, ministers have now quietly dropped plans to hold the report stage of the retained EU law bill in the Lords soon after Easter.

This is reportedly believed to be an attempt to avoid a row in the run-up to the local elections on May 4 at which the Tories are tipped to lose hundreds of seats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The move is likely to anger hardline Brexiteers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg who first introduced the Bill. But it is seen as unavoidable by those in Government following deep opposition from business, as well as other parties.

Rishi Sunak has ditched plans to ditch thousands of retained EU laws by the end of the year.Rishi Sunak has ditched plans to ditch thousands of retained EU laws by the end of the year.
Rishi Sunak has ditched plans to ditch thousands of retained EU laws by the end of the year.

Under the Bill’s provisions, more than 4,000 EU laws would be automatically scrapped at the end of this year, unless ministers decided there should be exemptions.

One complaint from its opponents is that both Houses of Parliament would be cut off from decisions on which EU laws should be ditched, ceding power to unelected civil servants and ministers.

This comes despite Brexiteers, including Mr Rees-Mogg, frequently saying leaving the EU would improve Parliament’s sovereignty.

A group of Labour, Tory, Liberal Democrat and crossbench peers are understood to have been meeting in secret for weeks to plan amendments to the Bill.

A senior Tory peer said: “What I can tell you is that discussions are going on at the highest levels. Ministers are aware that if they do not make concessions, then they there is the prospect of the Government being defeated.”

UK GovernmentJacob Rees-MoggGovernmentHouse of Lords
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.