Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The promised reset between the UK and Scottish governments has failed, SNP officials have claimed, as Labour ministers were accused of consistently “undermining devolved relations”.

A senior Scottish Government source has hit out at the Labour UK government, saying they had seen no improvement in intergovernmental relations since last summer’s general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the failures to make changes include “repeatedly cancelling meetings, not providing documents, not sharing information and presenting things as a fait accompli”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney. | Scott Heppell/Press Association

Other examples include the UK government agreeing a new fisheries deal with the EU without consulting with Scottish ministers in advance, despite fisheries being a devolved matter.

It is understood SNP ministers are now seeking assurances this is a “one-off” after claims there have been further instances of Westminster trying to legislate in devolved areas.

The Scotsman was also told Scottish officials were only told about a meeting on a Monday morning with the UK Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant “late on Friday”, meaning they did not have sufficient time to prepare. The meeting was on the creative industries strategy, but the documents were then published online half an hour before the meeting with Mr Bryant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The source told The Scotsman: “We were told there would be a reset and we have worked hard to make that a reality, but we have now run out of road because there has been no reset.

“It is comparable to the bad, old habits of the last UK Conservative government, which we had an appalling relationship with.

“It is simply not working.”

The source said this was now a “Cabinet-level issue”, claiming the Scottish Government was “the grown-ups in the room” when it comes to dealing with the UK government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, a UK Government source said: “Whoever this senior Scottish Government source is, they appear to be contradicting the comments of John Swinney himself, who hailed relations as ‘incomparably better’ compared to the Tory government.

“The UK government has indeed legislated in devolved areas with the Scottish Government’s express consent - on better rights in the private rented sector, ensuring ScotRail is kept in public hands, keeping young people safe online, as well as tougher rules on knife sales.

“Both governments are working together on issues like Grangemouth, Alexander Dennis and the clean energy mission.

“This government has reset the relationship between the UK government and the Scottish Government. That doesn’t mean we will agree on everything, but where we do agree we should work together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vast majority of Scots just want to see their two governments work together to get things done, and will take a dim view of people complaining they don’t have enough time to prepare for a meeting rather than get on with it.”

Mr Swinney said in May the relationship between the UK and Scottish governments was "deteriorating", with his comment coming in the wake of Sir Keir Starmer announcing a fresh trade deal with the EU.

The First Minister said at the time: "It does appear that the Scottish fishing industry has once again been negotiated away by the UK government, demonstrating that Scotland is an afterthought for the UK government.”