UK Government refuses to back SNP bid to remove Prince Andrew dukedom

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson refused to say three times whether the Government would introduce a law to remove the Prince’s dukedom.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Government has refused to back the SNP’s bid to strip Prince Andrew of his dukedom.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson refused to say three times whether the Government would introduce a law to remove the Prince’s dukedom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn submitted an Early Day Motion (EDM) on the issue on Tuesday morning.

Prince Andrew has given up his Duke of York title. Photo: John Giles/PA Wire

When asked if the UK Government would lend its support to the SNP’s bid, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “I think you're referring to the early day motion. Procedurally speaking, that's obviously a matter for the speaker, but as I say, we support the judgment made by the Royal Family, and Prince Andrew has confirmed he won't use his titles.”

Asked if the government would give its support to bring about such a law, he said: “Well, as I say, the we know that Andrew has confirmed he won't be using his titles, and we support the judgment made by the Royal Family.”

When pressed, the spokesperson said: “ Well, it's a matter for the speaker, obviously an early day motion, so that is... that is one for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But as I say we support the judgement of the royal family in this matter to date. And Prince Andrew has already confirmed he won’t be using his titles.”

The EDM comes amid claims Prince Andrew had sought to obtain through his police protection staff the personal information of Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prince gave up his Duke of York title, knighthood and role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter on Friday.

But he still retains his dukedom. It is only an act of parliament which could remove this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any proposal to remove the dukedom would realistically need the backing of the UK Government because Labour has more than 400 of the UK’s 650 MPs.

At the time of writing, only 16 members had signed the EDM. These were the nine SNP MPs, four from Plaid Cymru, tow Greens and one Lib Dem.

Mr Flynn had said when he submitted the motion: “If the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles – the SNP will do all we can to force them to act.

“Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an Act of Parliament – therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour Government to bring forward that legislation immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for? The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.

“Those implicated in the Epstein scandal have been able to escape justice because they have hidden behind their power and privilege. In the last few months, we have seen that story play out with the allegations against Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson. The only way to put an end to that injustice is to strip away that power and privilege in every way that we can.

“If the Labour Party fails to act against Prince Andrew, they are consciously choosing to sit on their hands and choosing to defend the indefensible – what reasons can the Labour Government possibly have to protect a man who is hiding behind his privilege and position?