UK Government must act over post office closures to help pensioners, Lib Dem MP says

Christine Jardine has secured a debate on the issue in the Commons next week.

The UK Government has been urged to intervene over a raft of post office closures to help pensioners and those in rural communities, a Lib Dem MP has claimed.

Christine Jardine accused ministers of damaging the concept of community, and forcing the public to travel long distances for basic services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a series of post office closures, with Scotland losing more than 40 in the past two years, with others facing consultations on their future.

An elderly woman posts some letters in a post box. Picture: Getty Images

The Edinburgh West MP has now secured a debate on the issue that will take place on Monday, which she hopes can turn the tide on the closures.

She told Scotland on Sunday: “What we're seeing in Edinburgh and I think we've seen this reflected across the country that post offices are finding it increasingly difficult to survive since the move about ten years ago into being part of other businesses.“There has been a rise in closures not just in Edinburgh West, but I’m seeing it in Edinburgh West, and it’s having an impact on people and on businesses.

“Pensioners are finding it more and more difficult to collect their pension, there are fewer places where you can actually access some Government services forms etc.

“Indeed the DVLA, those forms have now been removed from post offices, that is something else that is impacting on individuals.

Christine Jardine warned post offices were in desperate need of government support.

“But also, for small businesses, very often they have cash that they want to deposit, and at post offices they can deposit smaller amounts, and instead they are finding they have to save it up and take it across town to deposit large amounts of money, so you’ve got a security issue there.

“Post offices provide vital services that are becoming more and more difficult to access".

The party’s Cabinet Office, Women & Equalities and Scotland spokesperson explained the issue was not exclusive to Edinburgh or Scotland, and that with bank closures at the same time, it was vital the UK Government stepped in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are calling on the Government to look at how they can prevent further post offices being withdrawn from communities.“I want to find a solution for our area but also I want to look at what is becoming an increasing problem across the country. In Scotland, we’ve lost more than six per cent of our post offices.

“That’s a lot of post offices. They are important. It’s a double whammy for communities who lose a bank, and then a post office. Where do pensioners go to collect their pension?”

She argued post offices needed help becoming viable, and that those involved needed better pay.

The Scottish Lib Dem MP added: “We’ve got to make it something that is viable, that people want to do because it’s a vital local community service.