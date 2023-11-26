UK Government must act over post office closures to help pensioners, Lib Dem MP says
The UK Government has been urged to intervene over a raft of post office closures to help pensioners and those in rural communities, a Lib Dem MP has claimed.
Christine Jardine accused ministers of damaging the concept of community, and forcing the public to travel long distances for basic services.
It follows a series of post office closures, with Scotland losing more than 40 in the past two years, with others facing consultations on their future.
The Edinburgh West MP has now secured a debate on the issue that will take place on Monday, which she hopes can turn the tide on the closures.
She told Scotland on Sunday: “What we're seeing in Edinburgh and I think we've seen this reflected across the country that post offices are finding it increasingly difficult to survive since the move about ten years ago into being part of other businesses.“There has been a rise in closures not just in Edinburgh West, but I’m seeing it in Edinburgh West, and it’s having an impact on people and on businesses.
“Pensioners are finding it more and more difficult to collect their pension, there are fewer places where you can actually access some Government services forms etc.
“Indeed the DVLA, those forms have now been removed from post offices, that is something else that is impacting on individuals.
“But also, for small businesses, very often they have cash that they want to deposit, and at post offices they can deposit smaller amounts, and instead they are finding they have to save it up and take it across town to deposit large amounts of money, so you’ve got a security issue there.
“Post offices provide vital services that are becoming more and more difficult to access".
The party’s Cabinet Office, Women & Equalities and Scotland spokesperson explained the issue was not exclusive to Edinburgh or Scotland, and that with bank closures at the same time, it was vital the UK Government stepped in.
She said: “We are calling on the Government to look at how they can prevent further post offices being withdrawn from communities.“I want to find a solution for our area but also I want to look at what is becoming an increasing problem across the country. In Scotland, we’ve lost more than six per cent of our post offices.
“That’s a lot of post offices. They are important. It’s a double whammy for communities who lose a bank, and then a post office. Where do pensioners go to collect their pension?”
She argued post offices needed help becoming viable, and that those involved needed better pay.
The Scottish Lib Dem MP added: “We’ve got to make it something that is viable, that people want to do because it’s a vital local community service.
"If we keep losing vital community services, when we’re trying to build up communities and have everything accessible to pensioners, to the disabled population, to save people having to travel, this goes against everything we as a society are trying to do”.
