UK Government labelled 'cynical and cruel' after Downing Street say MPs won't get to vote on foreign aid cut

The Prime Minister's spokesman today confirmed the cut would not go to a vote.

Boris Johnson was spared a humiliating defeat yesterday after the speaker failed to select an amendment on the issue.

Tory rebels had been set to defeat the Government after rebelling against the plans to cut overseas aid from 0.7 per cent of gross national income to 0.5 per cent.

Now Downing Street appears to have confirmed the issue won’t be voted on by MPs, despite a request from the Speaker.

Asked today for a yes or no answer on whether MPs would have a vote on the issue, the Prime Minister’s spokesman ruled it out.

He said: "We believe we are acting in accordance with the act as set out.

“There are certainly no plans to bring forward a vote”.

The Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle yesterday accused ministers of taking MPs "for granted" by not bring forward a substantive vote.

He said: “We are the elected members. This House should be taken seriously, and the Government should be accountable to it.

“So I wish and hope very quickly that this is taken on board. I don't want this to drag on. If not, we will then look to find other ways in which we can move forward.”

The decision prompted a furious response from the SNPs Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Alyn Smith, who called it “bone headed”.

He said: “This week has been Tory politics at its most cynical and cruel.

”Sticking to the 0.7 per cent commitment was a Tory manifesto promise barely months ago.

”Of course covid has changed things at home but this argument falls down because it has hit the developing world too, harder than us.

”People will die because of this and the Tories are entirely to blame.”

The Prime Minister has insisted the aid cut was a difficult decision and one that will be reversed when the UK’s finances are in a better position.

The Speaker granted an emergency debate on the cuts for Tuesday afternoon, but MPs will not vote on them.