UK Government accused of 'rolling out red carpet' for Saudi Prince who ‘authorised murder’ of Jamal Khashoggi

The UK Government had previously sanctioned 20 Saudi nationals involved in the killing.
Alexander Brown
By Alexander Brown
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
 Comment

Rishi Sunak has been warned that he should not be “rolling out the red carpet” to Mohammed bin Salman, amid reports of a planned visit to the UK later this year by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and prime minister.

The visit, while not confirmed, is reportedly planned for this autumn, which would be the crown prince’s first trip to Britain since the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi five years ago.

The Gulf state’s day-to-day leader was accused of ordering the assassination of the Washington Post writer at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, although he denied any involvement and blamed rogue agents.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Western nations have moved to improve relations with the oil-rich state in recent years, with the instability caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine bolstering efforts to develop closer ties.

The Liberal Democrats condemned any potential visit with its foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran saying: “It beggars belief that Rishi Sunak is rolling out the red carpet for Mohammed bin Salman.

“This man – who authorised the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi and presides over a dismal human rights record – should not be receiving a warm welcome from the UK government.

“It sends a signal to MBS (Mohammed bin Salman) that he can continue acting with impunity and we and our allies will do nothing about it.”

Campaign group Amnesty International called for a new approach on relations with the kingdom "which involves a far more principled stance on Saudi Arabia's appalling human rights record".

Polly Truscott, Amnesty International UK's foreign policy adviser, said: "There must be no question of the UK rolling out the red carpet for Mohammed bin Salman or of the Saudi ruler being able to use this visit to rehabilitate himself on the world stage."

However, Labour insisted the UK also had to have a "dialogue" with Saudi Arabia.

The party's deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "It's important as part of that visit that the prime minister speaks to him about human rights.

"Part of our role internationally is to challenge other nations… and to try and influence in that way. If you don't then you don't have any influence whatsoever."

