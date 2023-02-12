UK Government accused of having 'chipped away' at Scotland's defence capabilities

Cuts by the Westminster Government are “directly hindering the UK’s defence capabilities”, the SNP’s defence spokesperson has claimed.

Dave Doogan, who took on the role from Stewart McDonald in new SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn’s front-bench reshuffle, said the Conservative government had “chipped away” through cuts to Scottish bases.

The UK Government is set to spend £50 billion on defence in the upcoming financial year, up from £46bn, with defence secretary Ben Wallace confirming the increased budget in Parliament at the end of last year.

However, Mr Doogan – who represents Angus – pointed to low infantry numbers and “significant redundancies and base drawdowns across Scotland”, leading to infantry battalions being “effectively halved”.

The SNP also lambasted the lack of a Royal Navy surface warship based in Scotland.

Mr Doogan said the cuts had left Scotland “significantly weaker” within the UK and with the lowest level of infantry for three centuries.

Calling for additional spending to avoid continued crises, Mr Doogan said: “With war having returned to the European continent it is more important that our capabilities are bolstered, rather than diminished. That has not happened under the Tories, who have chipped away at our defence capabilities and imposed sweeping cuts on Scottish battalions and bases.

“These cuts are directly hindering the UK’s defence capabilities at a crucial time together with a recruitment and retention crisis in all three services - but especially the Army.

Angus MP Dave Doogan.

“Stripping back and neglecting Scotland’s unique defence needs as the second largest nation in the British Isles by land and the largest in maritime area, is not only careless – it’s scandalous.

"These are not the actions of a government taking Scotland’s defence and security seriously and have left us in a significantly weaker position with infantry numbers, in particular, at their lowest levels in 300 years. Those numbers may well have suited the UK in the aftermath of the war of the Spanish Succession but they certainly do not now.”

Mr Doogan claimed that independence would provide Scotland with security as a “full member of the EU and Nato”, although it is not clear whether an independent Scotland would inherit existing troops. SNP policy has been to suggest this would be a matter for negotiation following a Yes vote in a referendum.

Mr Doogan added:

The SNP has accused the UK Government of cutting defence spending.

This is certainly not an irreparable issue, but the UK Government and MOD [Ministry of Defence] must act fast and soon if they’re to equip us properly to deal with rising threats to our security.

“As we’ve seen time and time again though, the Tories aren’t up to the task of fully preparing Scotland’s conventional forces for the challenges we face with our allies, proving beyond a doubt that only with the full powers of independence, as a full member of the EU and NATO, can we provide the security Scotland needs.”

A MoD spokesperson said: “The defence secretary has been clear that we have to do everything necessary to protect our people, ensuring our Armed Forces have the equipment and capability they need to meet the threats of tomorrow, including through investing £242bn over ten years in equipment and support projects.”

“Scotland is home to some of our most critical cornerstones of defence for the UK and our Allies, and we continue to make a significant investment, with more than £2 billion of investment in Scottish businesses in the year 2021/22.”

