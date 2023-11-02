The former first minister is under increasing pressure in Holyrood

Nicola Sturgeon has been told to “come clean” after the UK Covid Inquiry confirmed there is nothing to stop her saying whether she deleted Covid WhatsApp messages.

The former first minister is under increasing pressure after she refused to confirm or deny reports she had failed to retain messages.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said Ms Sturgeon and others would have broken the law if they destroyed messages relevant to the Scottish and UK inquiries.

He criticised a Scottish Government policy which advises deleting “business conversations” on WhatsApp at least monthly after any decisions or “salient points” have been recorded.

“This is the digital equivalent of building a bonfire to torch the evidence,” Mr Ross said during First Minister’s Question in Holyrood.

He questioned why SNP ministers introduced such a policy in 2021, after the announcement of future Covid inquiries.

Mr Ross said the “secretive approach” from the Scottish Government was treating families left bereaved by the virus “with contempt”.

He said: “This week it was reported Nicola Sturgeon has deleted her WhatsApp messages. We know destroying or withholding evidence from an inquiry is illegal.

“Does [First Minister] Humza Yousaf accept that if Nicola Sturgeon or any Government minister has destroyed WhatsApp messages relevant to the inquiry, they would be breaking the law?”

Mr Yousaf defended his predecessor. He said: “In terms of accountability and transparency, Nicola Sturgeon stood up day after day, virtually every single day, did 250 media briefings, 70 parliamentary statements.”

With the Scottish Government now in the process of handing over 14,000 WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, Mr Yousaf insisted his Government is “absolutely committed to being transparent, to being accountable”.

He added: “We want the truth to be heard, not just by the public but particularly by the families who were bereaved by Covid.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also challenged the First Minister on the issue, saying Mr Yousaf gave “no equivocation, no caveats, no grey areas” when he had confirmed in June that his Government would hand over messages to the inquiry.

Mr Sarwar added: “We now know messages have been deleted. This is about the conduct of the Scottish Government, so can the First Minister tell us, of the 70 ministers and officials, how many have failed to comply with a do-not-destroy notice and how many have deleted messages?”

The Scottish Covid Inquiry issued a do-not-destroy notice in August 2022. However, this would not cover messages deleted before that date.

Mr Yousaf said it would be a “pretty serious breach” of the confidentiality of the inquiry to ask current and former ministers what they had supplied.

A spokesman for the First Minister later confirmed the 14,000 messages being handed over are those sent in WhatsApp groups containing three or more individuals, including a civil servant or special adviser. They do not cover messages sent from one minister to another outside of these groups.

However, Mr Yousaf has said he kept his WhatsApp messages and will provide them. Former finance secretary Kate Forbes has said the same.

Earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon refused to say whether she had deleted messages when she was questioned by journalists in Holyrood. Jason Leitch, the national clinical director, has also been accused of routinely deleting messages.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I have nothing to hide – I am committed to full transparency to this inquiry and to the Scottish inquiry when it takes place, and I’m committed to that in the interests of everybody across this country who was affected by Covid.”

The UK Covid Inquiry has confirmed that while witness statements and other materials prepared for the inquiry are confidential until they are used in evidence, it does not otherwise place restrictions on what witnesses may say to the press.

Speaking after FMQs, Mr Ross said: “The UK Covid Inquiry has ridden a coach and horses through Nicola Sturgeon’s absurd excuse for refusing to say whether or not she deleted WhatsApp messages.

“No one was asking her to reveal the content of the messages publicly, just whether she’d destroyed them – a question other SNP ministers and former ministers have freely answered.

"Nicola Sturgeon’s pathetic ‘confidentiality’ defence lies in tatters, along with her credibility. She must now come clean and confirm if she has deleted these messages.”