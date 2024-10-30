UK Budget RECAP: Rachel Reeves announces £40bn tax raid and £3.2bn for Scotland

The Scottish Greens say Labour needs to use a wealth tax on the super rich in this budget to fund the green transition.

They say this will help tackle both the climate and nature emergencies by applying a wealth tax to the wealthiest one per cent of UK households (i.e. those with assets worth £3.4 million and above).

Analysis from Greenwich University suggests this could raise £70 billion a year.

Co-leader Lorna Slater said: “The world is burning around us - we urgently need to see climate leadership from Downing Street.

“There is more than enough money to support our transition to a greener future and create thousands of high quality, well paid green jobs, but so much of it is being hoarded by a tiny number of extremely wealthy people who don’t need it.

“The solution is staring us right in the face - by asking the richest people and corporations to pay their fair share we can transform our economy and protect future generations.

“Making the change is essential for our climate, but it is also crucial for our economy.

“The UK has a huge opportunity, but it has been squandered by 14 years of a Tory government that actively undermined our climate efforts while giving handouts and tax breaks to its super-wealthy friends and donors.

“Labour must show the level of ambition that is needed by making a generation-defining investment in clean, green renewable energy and nature restoration and ending the climate vandalism of the Tories.”

Ms Slater added: “The pain that households and families have suffered over the last 14 years was not inevitable.

“The cuts and austerity were a political choice, and one that Labour has doubled down on by cutting winter fuel payments and refusing to lift the cruel two-child cap.