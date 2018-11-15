Twitter reacts to Brexit chaos as Theresa May hit by Cabinet resignations

Social media has unsurprisingly erupted following the announcement of Theresa May’s draft EU withdrawal agreement on Wednesday night.

Since then, the Prime Minister has been hit with a number of resignations, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, followed by the Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.

Here are the best reactions to the latest Brexit fallout.

READ MORE: Brexit fallout LIVE: Theresa May faces turmoil as Ministers resign

Comedian David Baddiel was quick to respond to the vacancies within Theresa May’s Cabinet with this brilliant pun.

He wrote: “I feel I should take the job of Brexit Secretary now. If only so that when I resign, Theresa May can finally be proved right than No Deal is better than a Baddiel.”

Prime Minister Theresa May returning to 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA Wire

Following the news of Mr Raab’s resignation, Scottish writer Armando Iannuci chimed in with this rather confusing tweet: “The man who negotiated Brexit resigned today to position himself to lead the party he wants to negotiate against the deal he negotiated.”

Freelance journalist Eve Livingston added: “Breaking #BrexitChaos news: “I have officially quit all dating apps after a man just messaged me with the opening line: “girl are you brexit because I feel like you could ruin my life”. More to follow.”

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi seemed happy to put herself forward as Mr Raab’s replacement, when she wrote: “Oh god ALRIGHT! *I’LL* be Brexit Secretary”

US comedian Rob Delaney provided his followers with a disturbing mental image, comparing the Prime Minister’s current situation to a “festival toilet on wheels”. He wrote: “May’s govt is a festival toilet on wheels careening down a hill toward a children’s painting booth.”

And finally, former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott requested this favour: “Will the last person to leave the Cabinet please turn out the lights? Thanks. #BrexitShambles”

READ MORE: Defiant David Mundell insists ‘carpetbaggers’ won’t force him to resign