She told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I’m afraid there is an issue that interest rates are going up around the world and we do have to face that.”

But she added: “But I do want to say to people I understand their worries about what has happened this week.

“I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act.

Prime Minister Liz Truss (left) in the BBC studio in Birmingham to appear on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, as the Conservative Party annual conference gets underway

“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better… I have learnt from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”

She insisted she was right to increase borrowing this winter, making “tough decisions” in a “very difficult world”.

“We’re not living in a perfect world, we’re living in a very difficult world where governments around the world are making tough decisions.

“And I believe it was the right decision to increase borrowing this winter.”

She said the UK has the “second lowest borrowing in the G7”, borrowing less than France, the US, Canada and Japan, adding: “And I think it’s important people understand that.”

“Of course we need to bring down borrowing as a proportion of GDP over the medium-term, and I have a plan to do that. But what would have been wrong is for us not to have acted,” she said.

She added: “I understand how worried people are and I understand that people are struggling and it is very, very difficult times.

“This is a global problem. You have got (Vladimir) Putin’s war in Ukraine, the aftermath of Covid.

“What is happening around the world is that interest rates are rising, so the Federal Reserve has pushed its interest rates up to 4%.”

Pressed on the response to the mini-budget in the UK, she said: “I want to reassure people that we do have a very clear plan – first of all about how we are going to get through this winter with our energy plan but also how we are dealing with the issue of a slowing economy.”

She said the Government had to act to reverse the national insurance rise and “on other areas of taxation” to make sure the economy did not slow down.

Earlier, former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng must address the multiple “mistakes” made during the mini-budget.

He told the programme: “This is a time of profound uncertainty and concern for people across the country. We’re in grim economic circumstances, people are facing the prospects of their mortgages rising, people are looking to Liz and Kwasi and they want reassurance.

“They want to know this plan has been well thought through, that it will work, that it will command the confidence of the money men in the markets. But they will also want to know that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor share their values.”