Nick Starmer died on Boxing Day at the age of 60.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to his “wonderful” younger brother, who died on Boxing Day.

Nick Starmer died peacefully at the age of 60 after battling with cancer, according to the Prime Minister’s spokesman.

Sir Keir had been due to go on holiday with his family after spending Christmas at Chequers, but it is now understood he will remain at home.

In a statement, Sir Keir said: “My brother Nick was a wonderful man.

“He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour.

“”We will miss him very much.

“I would like to thank all those who treated and took care of Nick.

“Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated.”

A spokesman for the Prime Minister added: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Starmer.

“Nick, 60, died peacefully on the afternoon of December 26 after battling cancer.

“We ask for privacy for Nick’s wider family at this time.”

Nick had learning difficulties due to complications at birth, and Sir Keir spoke candidly about him in his biography, which was written by former Labour adviser and journalist Tom Baldwin.

He said: “We were a family of six, so it didn’t feel lonely and I shared a room with him, but Nick didn’t have many friends and got called ‘thick’ or ‘stupid’ by other kids - even now I try to avoid using words like that to describe anyone.”

At school Nick was told he would never be able to read, but went on to prove his teachers wrong.

He took lessons with a separate group at a village hall, and left school without any formal qualifications.

He later gained a technical qualification and worked in scrap cars and scaffolding, but his health problems made it difficult for him to hold down a job.

Sir Keir and Nick shared bunk beds until Sir Keir went to university at the age of 18, and the Prime Minister was the best man at Nick’s wedding.

According to his biography, Sir Keir borrowed a car for the day so Nick was not left “driving his bride from the church in his beaten-up minivan, which had all his clothes in the back”.

Nick then moved into a council flat in Yorkshire, until Sir Keir persuaded him to use the money from the sale of their parents’ home to buy his own house in 2021.

During the 2022 local elections, Sir Keir took time out of campaigning to visit Nick in a Leeds hospital after he became seriously ill and nearly died.

Sir Keir previously said: “The whole thing is so poignant - Nick had a really tough life.

“So that dream our mum and dad had for us hasn’t come true.

“There’s this real, deep sadness in me about that for my brother, and for them.”