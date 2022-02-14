Gary Gray, the councillor, who had represented the Canal ward, “passed away suddenly”, the Labour Glasgow group tweeted.

The 49-year-old, who died on Sunday, had been campaigning in the city in the days before his death.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute to the councillor, health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “What dreadfully sad news, my thoughts and sympathies with Cllr Gray's family, friends, loved ones and community.

Councillor Gary Gray tragically passed away suddenly on Sunday.

"Thinking of Labour colleagues who have lost a dear friend, indeed Glasgow has lost a dedicated servant too.”

Susan Aitken, the SNP council leader, responded on Twitter saying: “Everyone in @SNPforGlasgow is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our Labour colleague Cllr Gary Gray.

“Gary was well known and liked across the chamber and will be much missed. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family & @GlasgowLabour colleagues.”

Glasgow Council Labour group described Mr Gray as being a “committed socialist who loved being a councillor representing the Canal ward”.

In its statement, the group said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Gary’s friends, family, all those who knew & loved him.”

Monica Lennon MSP also joined tributes, saying: “Very sorry to learn of the sudden death of Councillor Gary Gray.

"My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

Cllr Thomas Kerr, the Conservative group leader, said the news was “heartbreaking”, adding: “I know I speak for my entire group when I say Gary will be deeply missed by us all — he was such a joy to work with and a real champion for his community.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.