Tributes paid to former Scottish Parliament presiding officer Sir Alex Fergusson

Tributes have been paid to former Scottish Conservative MSP Sir Alex Fergusson, who has died aged 69.

The Scottish Parliament’s third presiding officer, Mr Fergusson served as an MSP from 1999-2016, latterly representing the constituency of Galloway and West Dumfries.

Alex Fergusson in his Galloway and Upper Nithsdale constituency in 2007. Picture: Donald MacLeod

He died at home after a short illness, surrounded by his family.

Scottish Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson and Scottish secretary David Mundell today led tributes to him.

“Alex Fergusson was a proper gentleman,” said Ms Davidson. “His decency, compassion and wisdom earned him friends across all parties. His passing will be mourned by all who knew him.

“He wasn’t just a major figure in the Scottish Conservatives, he was also, as the Scottish Parliament’s third presiding officer, a hugely significant figure at Holyrood and a stout defender of the parliament. He enjoyed the respect of every MSP in the chamber.

“He was a passionate and influential advocate for his beloved south of Scotland. Even after he left the Scottish Parliament, he was continuing to campaign for issues close to his heart such as creating a new national park in the Galloway forest.

“A man of many talents, I will remember his wonderful singing voice, a love of Burns, and the richness he brought to parliament from his life outside politics, as a farmer and champion of rural Scotland.

“On behalf of everyone in the Scottish Conservatives, I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr Mundell described Mr Fergusson as “a great friend”.

He said: “He is the most thoroughly decent person I have ever known. He was the absolute opposite of the career politician and was guided a sense of public duty and his core values of family, community and country, rather than party dogma.

“His legacy was to ensure our Scottish Parliament was a parliament for the whole of Scotland and that rural issues were given their place, never more so than during the devastating Foot and Mouth outbreak of 2001, when he was farming communities’ voice.

“His election as presiding officer in 2007 was testament to the respect in which he was held across the chamber.

“Managing the first minority government was not without its challenges, but Alex approached the job with calm and dignity that was the hallmark of everything he did.

“But not for him, were the trappings of high office - he turned down the official car and drove himself back to Galloway every week so he could work for the constituents he always saw as his priority.

“They like us all will miss him, but we can take comfort from the positive mark his public service has left on Scotland.”

Born near the village of Leswalt in Dumfries and Galloway, Alex was elected to Holyrood in 1999 and represented Galloway and Upper Nithsdale and then Galloway and West Dumfries up until his retirement in 2016.

During that time he acted as the Scottish Conservative spokesman on agriculture before succeeding George Reid as presiding officer in 2007.

He served in the position until 2011 when he returned to the Scottish Conservative benches, and following his retirement Alex was knighted in the 2016 Queen’s birthday honours for services to politics, the Scottish Parliamentary process and public life in Scotland.

He leaves behind his wife and three sons.