Tributes paid to former Scottish Labour MSP Trish Godman

Former Scottish Labour MSP Trish Godman has died aged 79, the party announced today.

She represented the West Renfrewshire constituency from 1999 until she retired in 2011, rising to prominence at Holyrood after she was appointed a deputy presiding officer.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard offered his condolences and described Ms Godman as “determined and principled” and a “great fighter for her constituents and for the Labour Party”.

Before becoming an MSP at the first Scottish parliamentary elections in 1999, she worked as a support worker for those suffering from alcohol or drug addiction in the east end of Glasgow.

In 2010 she unsuccessfully attempted to add a prostitution amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill which would have criminalised people who facilitate and purchase sex, while treating the sex worker as a victim.

She said at the time: “Prostitution should be regarded in Scotland as an abuse and an exploitation that will not be tolerated - we must call time on the punters, pimps and brothel keepers. My legislation will challenge the whole acceptance of men buying sex.”

Ms Godman’s son, Gary Mulgrew, was one of the so-called Nat West Three, who admitted fraud charges in the US in 2007 in a case relating to the Enron scandal.

She claimed he was the victim of an “unjust extradition treaty which breaches human rights”.