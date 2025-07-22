Tributes paid following death of former Tory MSP Sir Jamie McGrigor

Colleagues remembered the politician as ‘charismatic, funny and warm’

Tributes have been paid following the death of former Conservative MSP Sir Jamie McGrigor at the age of 75.

Sir Jamie served as an MSP for the Highlands and Islands for 17 years, from the dawn of devolution until 2016, and was later a councillor in Argyll and Bute.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay described him as "a true champion of the Highlands and Islands".

Sir Jamie McGrigor, pictured outside the Scottish Parliament in 2006 | PA

He said: "I'm deeply saddened to hear of Sir Jamie's death, and, on behalf of everyone in the Scottish Conservatives, send my condolences to his family and friends.

"Sir Jamie excelled in a number of frontbench roles, including fisheries, and was popular and respected by colleagues from across the political spectrum."

First Minister John Swinney also paid tribute on social media. "Very sorry to hear of the passing of Jamie McGrigor,” he wrote.

"We came from different political traditions and often held opposing views, but as an MSP, Jamie was a warm, engaging presence and was deeply committed to the Highlands and Islands. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Sir James Angus Rhoderick Neil McGrigor was born in London in 1949 and raised in Argyll, before attending Eton.

He studied at the University of Neuchâtel in Switzerland and later worked in finance in London and in the commodities sector in Glasgow, as well as in farming.

Sir Jamie stood unsuccessfully for the Western Isles in the 1997 general election, before being elected to the new Scottish Parliament, where he served as his party’s spokesperson for fisheries, communities and sport.

In those early days of devolution, he was part of a group of MSPs who put on a show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, offering a light-hearted look at Scottish politics. Sir Jamie sang a song.

He later successfully drove forward legislation to establish an official register of tartans.

Donald Cameron, a Tory peer who was previously a respected MSP, remembered him as “charismatic, funny and warm”.

He said: “He never took himself too seriously but was deeply committed to the causes and communities of his home patch.”