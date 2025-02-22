Trade union chief tells Labour 'do your jobs' on Grangemouth

‘Both governments are failing these workers’.

Scotland’s trade union chief has told Labour MPs to “do their jobs” to stop redundancies at Grangemouth.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the STUC, challenged both the UK and Scottish governments to step in and halt the redundancies at the Petroineos oil refinery in Grangemouth when she spoke at the Scottish Labour Party conference on Saturday.

Ms Foyer said both the Labour government in Westminster and the SNP government in Holyrood are failing workers, and have failed this first test in proving they can work together for a just transition.

Hundreds of jobs will be lost at Grangemouth. | Michael Gillen/National World.

Hundreds of workers at the oil refinery were handed redundancy notices in the past few weeks, with the first of these expected to be out of a job by the end of April.

Speaking at the Labour conference, Ms Foyer said: “I know that many of you are rightly outraged by the betrayal of Scotland’s workers who have been asked to put their faith in a so-called just transition.

“Grangemouth is a key test on whether the Scottish and UK governments can work together to protect jobs, livelihoods and an entire community.

“I am really sorry to say this, but despite the valiant efforts of the local Labour MP and the dogged determination of the trade unions, both governments are failing those workers.”

The STUC estimates that only around 65 of the 425 workers at the oil refinery will be kept on by Petroineos, who are planning to turn the refinery into an oil import terminal.

This could lead to a further 2,800 supply chain jobs being lost, costing over £400 million to the local economy.

Ms Foyer added: “Our governments hand us their condolences because billionaire owners have decided it’s not in their global interest to keep Scotland’s only refinery open.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the STUC | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

“So my key message today to both governments is this - do your jobs.

“Stand by Scotland’s energy workers.

“If you fail to save the jobs, you fail to invest in a real just transition.

“Scotland must take a stand against billionaires who treat workers as disposable and against corporations that profit while communities suffer.”

Ms Foyer also urged both governments to get behind Unite the union’s suggestions to turn the oil refinery into a bio-fuels hub.

At the end of last year, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham wrote to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband with the proposal, which she believes will save thousands of jobs.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Unite says turning it into a sustainable aviation fuel production site “would be a huge net zero achievement for Britain and also a vital strategic asset”.

At this weekend’s Labour conference, Ms Foyer said: “Even at this late stage, there is still a viable option on the table - Unite has proposed a plan to both governments to save that refinery and repurpose it as a bio-fuels hub.

“That presents a financially viable way of retaining those jobs and transitioning that refinery to become a key driver of net zero growth, and numerous advantages for the wider UK and Scottish economy.”

Only two days after his general election win, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer travelled to Edinburgh and vowed to save hundreds of jobs at Grangemouth.