The British Holiday and Home Parks Association said it does not support a visitor levy

Plans to introduce a tourist tax in Scotland risk exacerbating problems with wild camping and "irresponsible" behaviour, MSPs have been warned.

The British Holiday and Home Parks Association (BH&HPA) insisted those who camp irresponsibly "can do serious damage to the natural environment in terms of waste and damage".

"It has been made very clear from BH&HPA member responses that there is already a problem with ‘wild camping’ and ‘irresponsible camping’, and that a visitor levy is likely to make that worse as visitors try to avoid additional charges,” it said. “This directly takes money away from our members but also has indirect effects such as litter, sanitation, safety/fire issues and dishonest use of holiday park facilities.”

Photo issued by Forestry and Land Scotland of litter and abandoned tents at Loch Grannoch on 8 July 2020. Picture: Forestry and Land Scotland/PA Wire

It comes after the Scottish Government put forward legislation which, if passed, will allow local authorities to impose a visitor levy.

Under the terms of the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill, charges would apply to those staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts and self-catering accommodation, as well as on campsites and at caravan parks and boat moorings or berthings. The money raised would then be reinvested locally in facilities or services used by tourists.

MSPs on the Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee are now scrutinising the proposals, with the BH&HPA – which represents those who own or manage holiday, residential, tenting, touring and glamping parks – due to give evidence today. In a written submission ahead of this, the body’s policy director for Scotland, Sarah Allanson, said it did not support a visitor levy but accepted it will come into force in some form.

She raised a number of concerns, including that a levy “could be discriminatory for Scottish families on a lower income for whom this additional cost may shorten their holiday or, in fact, prevent them from taking one”.

She added: “One theme that has come through repeatedly and emphatically in our membership responses, is that there has been no consideration of the already under-managed trend towards wild camping, where the visitor chooses not to stay in a holiday park. Some local authorities already turn a blind eye to this and, in some cases, are actively encouraging wild (not irresponsible) camping by creating designated spaces and supplying extra facilities, despite the additional work it brings them in terms of waste management and clean up.

"As well as being financially detrimental to the holiday park industry, these visitors, particularly those camping irresponsibly, can do serious damage to the natural environment in terms of waste and damage. A visitor levy will surely see an increase in this practice...BH&HPA would be remiss to say that all tourists that fall into the bracket are environmentally careless as some wild campers are very conscious.”