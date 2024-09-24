Tory MSP and practising GP 'terrified' of what winter will bring for NHS in Scotland

Dr Sandesh Gulhane criticised the Scottish Government for its lack of a ‘credible plan’

A Tory MSP and practising GP has said he is “terrified” of what the winter will bring for Scotland’s NHS.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane criticised the Scottish Government after it published its winter preparedness plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP health secretary Neil Gray said a record number of NHS 24 call handlers will be available to direct people to the most appropriate care this winter, helping to reduce unnecessary A&E attendances.

The Scottish Government has published its winter resilience plan | Jeff Moore/Press Association.

But Dr Gulhane insisted there was nothing new in the document, adding: “Everything is rehashed, and the spin is dizzying.”

Responding to Mr Gray in Holyrood, he said: “There is no credible plan here to address winter pressure. After 17 years of SNP failure, this is the ultimate show of giving up and going though the motions.”

He said a combined total of four hours had been set aside in Holyrood to debate independence and the UK Budget, “both of which we have nothing to do with”.

Dr Gulhane added: “But only 20 minutes to question this lack of a plan to save lives this winter. I am terrified at what winter will bring.

“Patients in corridors and ambulances queued out of the block. The cabinet secretary’s lack of a credible plan will mean patient safety compromised, staff safety compromised and staff mental health compromised.”

Mr Gray said the resourcing of the health service is directly linked to decisions taken by the UK Government, “so I think it’s right that we have discussions and debates around those issues”.

He added: “[Dr Gulhane] says that there is nothing new in this plan - that is because we are seeking to provide consistency to systems in order to address the issues that they are facing. That is an ask that has been made directly to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government said its plan, drawn up jointly with Cosla, the council umbrella body, will increase service capacity in NHS 24 to provide clinical supervision for at least 150,000 additional calls per year.

Mr Gray said: “A record number of NHS 24 call handlers will be available this winter to direct people to the most appropriate care, helping reduce unnecessary A&E attendances.

“We will continue our work to reduce delayed discharge in hospitals with an increased focus on effective discharge planning and protecting care at home packages. We will also ensure planned care capacity is protected as much as possible in the face of winter pressure so patients are seen as quickly as possible.

“We are prioritising frontline services with over £14.2 billion investment in our boards this year - an almost 3 per cent real terms uplift – and also investing £2 billion in social care services.

“I thank all health, social care and social work staff for their continued efforts and dedication to deliver high quality care. It is fundamental we safeguard their wellbeing, and improved options on flexible working and continued access to mental health resources will ensure staff are supported over this challenging period."

The Scottish Government’s said this year’s plan has been published earlier than ever before to allow more time for NHS boards to prepare for winter surges in demand.