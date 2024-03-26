Tory MSP claims he was ‘threatened’ by SNP minister during row in Holyrood

Stephen Kerr. Picture: Michael Gillen/JPI Media

A Tory MSP has claimed he was “threatened” by an SNP minister after a row broke out in Holyrood.

Stephen Kerr said an unnamed figure – believed to be Shona Robison, the deputy first minister – said he was “going to fall from a very high place”.

He raised a point of order in the Scottish Parliament after the pair rowed during a break in proceedings.

It came after Green MSP Maggie Chapman raised concerns about male politicians repeatedly heckling female ministers.

She specifically named Mr Kerr, accusing him of interrupting public health minister Jenni Minto in an attempt to “knock her off her feet”.

During a break in proceedings, exchanges could then be heard between Mr Kerr and members of the SNP frontbench, including Ms Robison.

Mr Kerr could be heard saying “nonsense” and “absolute nonsense”, while Ms Robison made reference to a “fall from a very high place”.

Raising a point of order, Mr Kerr said: “I’m very sorry to have to do this, presiding officer, but in the exchanges across this gangway here before the Cabinet Secretaries left this row, I perceive that I was threatened. The exact words used were I am going to fall from a very high place. That’s attested by my colleagues that that is what was said.

"Can I ask you please for some guidance on whether or not it is at all appropriate for such threats to be made in this chamber between members of this parliament.”

Alison Johnstone, Holyrood’s presiding officer, said MSPs “should not be involved in conversations across the aisles”, particularly those which are “discourteous or disrespectful”.

She added: “We are elected representatives of the Scottish people and it is extremely important that we conduct ourselves in a manner that reflects that.”