Tory MP Michael Fabricant says Rishi Sunak's opposition to Scotland Gender Bill could be a 'political trap'

A Conservative MP has claimed the decision by the UK party to directly oppose Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill could end up being a “political trap”.

Michael Fabricant, the MP for Lichfield in Staffordshire, said the decision to consider blocking the Bill’s passage in the courts – a route backed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack – could prove an “own goal” for Union supporters.

His declaration comes less than 24 hours after former prime minister Theresa May was also critical of the party’s move, saying that she wished similar gender recognition reform was being considered in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In two posts published on Twitter, Mr Fabricant wrote: “Gender recognition could be as big a political trap for the Conservatives as when, in opposition, they voted against the minimum wage #stupid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Only this time, we won’t just be helping #Labour but the #SNP and independence for Scotland too. An own goal for the #Unionists.”

Responding to another tweet, Mr Fabricant clarified: “I am referring to blocking Scottish legislation on this issue. Let THEM be the guinea pigs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holyrood passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill on Thursday last week, making it easier for trans Scots to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC), but the UK Government has threatened to block it.

But Mr Sunak is now heading for a potential constitutional clash with Nicola Sturgeon’s administration in Scotland over the gender recognition reforms, saying it was “completely reasonable” to consider blocking the legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad